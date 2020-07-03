All apartments in North Richland Hills
7748 Sable Lane
7748 Sable Lane

7748 Sable Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7748 Sable Lane, North Richland Hills, TX 76182

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
2/2 DUPLEX Tenant responsible for all utilities. NEW PAINT, NEW GRANITE in Kitchen and Baths, NEW FLOORING, ! Nice Spacious floor plan, ceiling fans throughout, washer dryer connections including separate utility area. Nice wood burning fireplace. Quick access to shopping, highways.

If you like the home and would like to apply please go to www.frontlineproperty.com and follow all application instructions!
I look forward to working with you.
Kelly Lawless
Frontline Property Management
0600525
817-288-5559
www.frontlineproperty.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7748 Sable Lane have any available units?
7748 Sable Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 7748 Sable Lane have?
Some of 7748 Sable Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7748 Sable Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7748 Sable Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7748 Sable Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 7748 Sable Lane is pet friendly.
Does 7748 Sable Lane offer parking?
No, 7748 Sable Lane does not offer parking.
Does 7748 Sable Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7748 Sable Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7748 Sable Lane have a pool?
No, 7748 Sable Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7748 Sable Lane have accessible units?
No, 7748 Sable Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7748 Sable Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 7748 Sable Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

