7724 Mary Drive

This stunning 2/1 duplex features luxury vinyl plank flooring in all living areas, upgraded carpeting in both bedrooms, and a gorgeous 2 tone greige paint. The kitchen has been upgraded with bright white cabinets, granite countertops, and new fixtures. In the bathroom, the shower has been completely retiled with modern travertine type tile. Full size washer and dryer connections. Large fenced backyard with 2 car carport. Landscaping included in rent!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.