Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Very nice 2 bedroom duplex with a lot of extras. New luxury vinyl plank flooring in the living and Kitchen. Built in cabinets in the master, for extra storage. Lighted vanity in the second bedroom. Large cover patio off the living room. Two car garage plus a storage building in the back yard.