7655 Cypress Court

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home in a private cul-de-sac. Home features hardwood flooring in the main areas of the home and ceramic tile in the bathrooms. Kitchen features white cabinets, granite counters, and lots of storage and counter space. Master suite features an updated bathroom with dual sinks and separate tub and shower. Backyard features a spacious covered patio and lots of space to entertain. Waking distance to highly rated schools including North Ridge Elementary and North Ridge Middle. Just a short commute to Downtown Fort Worth and close to dining shopping and entertainment.