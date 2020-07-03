7612 Quartering Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Beautiful home with builders upgrades sits on a corner lot with handscraped hardwood floors in entry, living, formal dining, and study. The open floor plan has a vaulted ceiling in living area with stone gas log fireplace. Plenty of gorgeous cabinets in the kitchen which has a center island and pendant lighting, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Large size master suite with walk n shower, separate vanities, jetted tub. Large utility with sink and lots of storage throughout home. French doors lead out to the patio that was enlarged with shaded Pergola for entertaining.