Last updated March 27 2020 at 11:05 PM

7612 Quartering Drive

7612 Quartering Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7612 Quartering Drive, North Richland Hills, TX 76182

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful home with builders upgrades sits on a corner lot with handscraped hardwood floors in entry, living, formal dining, and study. The open floor plan has a vaulted ceiling in living area with stone gas log fireplace. Plenty of gorgeous cabinets in the kitchen which has a center island and pendant lighting, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Large size master suite with walk n shower, separate vanities, jetted tub. Large utility with sink and lots of storage throughout home. French doors lead out to the patio that was enlarged with shaded Pergola for entertaining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7612 Quartering Drive have any available units?
7612 Quartering Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 7612 Quartering Drive have?
Some of 7612 Quartering Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7612 Quartering Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7612 Quartering Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7612 Quartering Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7612 Quartering Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Richland Hills.
Does 7612 Quartering Drive offer parking?
No, 7612 Quartering Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7612 Quartering Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7612 Quartering Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7612 Quartering Drive have a pool?
No, 7612 Quartering Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7612 Quartering Drive have accessible units?
No, 7612 Quartering Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7612 Quartering Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7612 Quartering Drive has units with dishwashers.

