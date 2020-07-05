7505 Terry Court

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

Great 3-2-2 with study in N Richland Hills, Bridville ISD! Home on cul-de-sac has a large 17x14 family room with pretty laminate wood flooring and an adorable fireplace with a stone hearth. Separate breakfast area, nice kitchen with cherry cabinets and a great 10x10 study. Split bedroom floor plan, nice sized master with walk-in closet has a private bath with separate shower. Arched doorways, decorative lighting, lovely second bath with extra built-ins, neutral colors, large backyard with storage building and more! Centrally located to highways, shopping and restaurants! Owner is a license real estate agent in the state of Texas.