Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

NEW LAMINATE FLOORING IN LIVING AREA. NEW GRANITE COUNTER IN KITCHEN. THIS OPEN FLOOR PLAN HAS RECENT PAINT, TILE, APPLIANCES, WINDOWS AND AC MEANING YOU CAN ENJOY EASY LIVING. THE OVER SIZED DEN WITH CORNER FIREPLACE OPENS TO KITCHEN AND EATING AREA. LARGE MASTER WITH WALK IN CLOSET. BOTH BATHROOMS HAVE BEEN UPDATED. A GREAT HOME IN GREAT LOCATION . READY FOR YOU TO MOVE INTO MID APRIL. A FRIDGE WILL BE PROVIDED IF NEEDED.