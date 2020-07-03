7423 Windhaven Road

Amenities

Great half duplex located in North Richland Hills centrally located. This unit has three bedrooms, two baths, an open layout, with covered parking, a large family room, with a classic brick fireplace. The kitchen has electric appliances, a full-size washer and dryer storage centrally located in the hallway for easy access. The backyard is behind a newly installed iron and wood fence with a small storage shed for your tools and equipment. It is situated in a mature neighborhood lined with trees and just minutes from schools, parks, restaurants, and shopping near Northeast Mall. Located in Birdville ISD