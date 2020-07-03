All apartments in North Richland Hills
Last updated April 6 2020 at 8:00 PM

7423 Windhaven Road

7423 Windhaven Rd · No Longer Available
Location

7423 Windhaven Rd, North Richland Hills, TX 76182

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Great half duplex located in North Richland Hills centrally located. This unit has three bedrooms, two baths, an open layout, with covered parking, a large family room, with a classic brick fireplace. The kitchen has electric appliances, a full-size washer and dryer storage centrally located in the hallway for easy access. The backyard is behind a newly installed iron and wood fence with a small storage shed for your tools and equipment. It is situated in a mature neighborhood lined with trees and just minutes from schools, parks, restaurants, and shopping near Northeast Mall. Located in Birdville ISD

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7423 Windhaven Road have any available units?
7423 Windhaven Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 7423 Windhaven Road have?
Some of 7423 Windhaven Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7423 Windhaven Road currently offering any rent specials?
7423 Windhaven Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7423 Windhaven Road pet-friendly?
No, 7423 Windhaven Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Richland Hills.
Does 7423 Windhaven Road offer parking?
Yes, 7423 Windhaven Road offers parking.
Does 7423 Windhaven Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7423 Windhaven Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7423 Windhaven Road have a pool?
No, 7423 Windhaven Road does not have a pool.
Does 7423 Windhaven Road have accessible units?
No, 7423 Windhaven Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7423 Windhaven Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7423 Windhaven Road has units with dishwashers.

