North Richland Hills, TX
7304 Post Oak Drive
Last updated August 9 2019 at 11:30 PM

7304 Post Oak Drive

7304 Post Oak Drive · No Longer Available
North Richland Hills
2 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

7304 Post Oak Drive, North Richland Hills, TX 76182

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
WOW! This home has the WOW factor, the minute you pull into the circular driveway and as soon as you open the front door that leads you into the beautiful living room. This newly remodeled home features a brand new kitchen with all new stainless steel appliances, granite counters and beautiful kitchen cabinets. The gray paint tones are complimented by the new ceramic tile floors. The master bathroom features dual sinks, a clawfoot tub, separate shower and his and hers closets. This home offers a beautiful backyard with plenty of room for outdoor entertaining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7304 Post Oak Drive have any available units?
7304 Post Oak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 7304 Post Oak Drive have?
Some of 7304 Post Oak Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7304 Post Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7304 Post Oak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7304 Post Oak Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7304 Post Oak Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Richland Hills.
Does 7304 Post Oak Drive offer parking?
No, 7304 Post Oak Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7304 Post Oak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7304 Post Oak Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7304 Post Oak Drive have a pool?
No, 7304 Post Oak Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7304 Post Oak Drive have accessible units?
No, 7304 Post Oak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7304 Post Oak Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7304 Post Oak Drive has units with dishwashers.

