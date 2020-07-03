7212 Crabtree Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Fantastic 3-2.5-2 in N Richland Hills, Birdville ISD! Elegant archways, high ceilings, gorgeous flooring and so much more! Open floor plan boasts two spacious living areas, two dining, gas fireplace, a fabulous kitchen with beautiful, rich cabinetry and tiled backsplash. Nice sized bedrooms, master suite with large walk-in closet has a private bath with separate vanities, garden tub and separate shower. All bedrooms up. Neutral colors, decorative lighting, large backyard & huge covered patio, great for entertaining! Centrally located to highways, shopping, restaurants and parks!