Amenities

dishwasher parking recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Updated! Spacious! Open kitchen! Feel right at home. Lovely home meticulously maintained and ready for a new family. Master down plus another bedroom-study. Upstairs you will find two nice bedrooms, full bath, media-game area plus a large storage closet. This is a really great floorplan with a beautiful winding stairway. Walk to the park and gazebo area. Conveniently located off Davis with easy access to Highway 820 and 114.