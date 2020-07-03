All apartments in North Richland Hills
Location

7005 Overton Park, North Richland Hills, TX 76182

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Property available 7-14-20. Great 3-2 duplex in North Richland Hills, Birdville ISD. Open layout, beautiful granite countertops throughout, lovely canopy trees, private covered parking and more! Large family room has tray ceilings and a classic floor-to-ceiling brick fireplace. Kitchen has oak cabinets, electric appliances and ample storage. Nice sized bedrooms, 2 full baths, full size washer and dryer area with upper cabinets, ceiling fans, 2 inch blinds, upgraded hardware and more with Lawn Care included! Located near schools, parks, restaurants and shopping - just minutes to Alliance Town Square. One pet considered. Tenant Benefits Package required. Utility services managed by SimpleBills.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
limit: 1
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7005 Overton Park have any available units?
7005 Overton Park doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 7005 Overton Park have?
Some of 7005 Overton Park's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7005 Overton Park currently offering any rent specials?
7005 Overton Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7005 Overton Park pet-friendly?
Yes, 7005 Overton Park is pet friendly.
Does 7005 Overton Park offer parking?
Yes, 7005 Overton Park offers parking.
Does 7005 Overton Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7005 Overton Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7005 Overton Park have a pool?
No, 7005 Overton Park does not have a pool.
Does 7005 Overton Park have accessible units?
No, 7005 Overton Park does not have accessible units.
Does 7005 Overton Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7005 Overton Park has units with dishwashers.

