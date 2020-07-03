7005 Overton Park

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Property available 7-14-20. Great 3-2 duplex in North Richland Hills, Birdville ISD. Open layout, beautiful granite countertops throughout, lovely canopy trees, private covered parking and more! Large family room has tray ceilings and a classic floor-to-ceiling brick fireplace. Kitchen has oak cabinets, electric appliances and ample storage. Nice sized bedrooms, 2 full baths, full size washer and dryer area with upper cabinets, ceiling fans, 2 inch blinds, upgraded hardware and more with Lawn Care included! Located near schools, parks, restaurants and shopping - just minutes to Alliance Town Square. One pet considered. Tenant Benefits Package required. Utility services managed by SimpleBills.