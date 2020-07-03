All apartments in North Richland Hills
Last updated August 24 2019 at 2:53 AM

6929 Briardale Drive

6929 Briardale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6929 Briardale Drive, North Richland Hills, TX 76182

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Come see and Welcome home to a 3 bed, 2 bath 2 Garage with spacious living open to breakfast area. Both Baths and Kitchen have had some updates. Living offers WBFP access to a nice size backyard with a covered Patio (Other Room) 21 x 10 and yes a Storage Building with electric to keep to the extras in (Bikes, Tools, Boxes or work shop, Etc. you decide.) Backyard offers open view of acreage with horses, goats and nature and mature trees in back and front yard for shade. Oversized Garage 25 X 18, also has keypad and Window unit in garage. New energy windows installed July 17th 2019. Rent Includes Yard Mowing. You maintain Flower beds.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6929 Briardale Drive have any available units?
6929 Briardale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 6929 Briardale Drive have?
Some of 6929 Briardale Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6929 Briardale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6929 Briardale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6929 Briardale Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6929 Briardale Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Richland Hills.
Does 6929 Briardale Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6929 Briardale Drive offers parking.
Does 6929 Briardale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6929 Briardale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6929 Briardale Drive have a pool?
No, 6929 Briardale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6929 Briardale Drive have accessible units?
No, 6929 Briardale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6929 Briardale Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6929 Briardale Drive has units with dishwashers.

