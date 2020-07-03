6929 Briardale Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Come see and Welcome home to a 3 bed, 2 bath 2 Garage with spacious living open to breakfast area. Both Baths and Kitchen have had some updates. Living offers WBFP access to a nice size backyard with a covered Patio (Other Room) 21 x 10 and yes a Storage Building with electric to keep to the extras in (Bikes, Tools, Boxes or work shop, Etc. you decide.) Backyard offers open view of acreage with horses, goats and nature and mature trees in back and front yard for shade. Oversized Garage 25 X 18, also has keypad and Window unit in garage. New energy windows installed July 17th 2019. Rent Includes Yard Mowing. You maintain Flower beds.