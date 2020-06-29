6802 Meadow Road

Amenities

Don't miss this opportunity for move in ready luxury. This designer home has been completely remodeled and sits on a large, totally private lot surrounded by beautiful, mature trees. In the heart of the DFW metroplex with the quiet feeling of a country estate. The great room has soaring ceilings. Very large kitchen with granite counter tops with waterfall accent granite on island. This home is ideal for entertaining. It makes a beautiful statement from the moment you enter the ten foot front entrance. Available furnished (all high end furnishings) unfurnished or partially furnished. Tenant to pay utilities and maintain yard.