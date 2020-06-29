All apartments in North Richland Hills
6802 Meadow Road

6802 Meadow Road · No Longer Available
Location

6802 Meadow Road, North Richland Hills, TX 76182

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Don't miss this opportunity for move in ready luxury. This designer home has been completely remodeled and sits on a large, totally private lot surrounded by beautiful, mature trees. In the heart of the DFW metroplex with the quiet feeling of a country estate. The great room has soaring ceilings. Very large kitchen with granite counter tops with waterfall accent granite on island. This home is ideal for entertaining. It makes a beautiful statement from the moment you enter the ten foot front entrance. Available furnished (all high end furnishings) unfurnished or partially furnished. Tenant to pay utilities and maintain yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6802 Meadow Road have any available units?
6802 Meadow Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 6802 Meadow Road have?
Some of 6802 Meadow Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6802 Meadow Road currently offering any rent specials?
6802 Meadow Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6802 Meadow Road pet-friendly?
No, 6802 Meadow Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Richland Hills.
Does 6802 Meadow Road offer parking?
No, 6802 Meadow Road does not offer parking.
Does 6802 Meadow Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6802 Meadow Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6802 Meadow Road have a pool?
No, 6802 Meadow Road does not have a pool.
Does 6802 Meadow Road have accessible units?
No, 6802 Meadow Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6802 Meadow Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6802 Meadow Road has units with dishwashers.

