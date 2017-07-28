6733 Karen Drive

Amenities
Incredible home! Located on a corner lot in the sought after, Snow Heights neighborhood boasting 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with close to 1800 square feet! Features include wood-like flooring throughout, granite countertops in kitchen, stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans, custom built-in cabinets, marble countertops and over-sized shower in master bathroom!! Relax and enjoy the large, fenced backyard with a firepit. This home won't last long!Rental Terms: Rent: $1,700, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,700, Available NowPet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.