6725 Cambridge Drive

New! Be the first to live in this custom 3 bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2 Car garage home. Additional Study, Play Room, or formal dining. This one story home contains a large kitchen with an open concept and granite countertops. The master bedroom has what seems to be an endless closet. No expense has been spared. Turn on the gas fire place with a flip of a switch. Location, Location, Location: Walking distance to Cotton Belt Trail great for running, biking, walking etc. 17 miles from DFW International Airport! Hike-Bike Trail. Near new Trinity commuter rail station. Minutes from shopping.