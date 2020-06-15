All apartments in North Richland Hills
Last updated October 15 2019 at 11:28 AM

6605 Marie Street

6605 Marie Street · No Longer Available
Location

6605 Marie Street, North Richland Hills, TX 76180

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Updated three-bedroom, two-bathroom home in award-winning Birdville ISD. Home features gleaming hardwood floors, new laminate flooring, wood burning fireplace, family room and living room, and eat-in kitchen. Two bedrooms share a hallway bathroom with a full tub, shower, toilet, vanity and built in storage. Master bedroom has a large bathroom with new double vanity. Laundry room has hookups for full-sized washer and dryer. Fenced yard with room for entertaining. Off street parking. New aluminum shed in the backyard. New roof, central heat and AC. Tax 1240 sq ft plus garage addition of 200 sq ft. Easy access to 820, 377, 121, 26 and TRE. Includes refrigerator, dishwasher, electric stove. New hot water heater.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6605 Marie Street have any available units?
6605 Marie Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 6605 Marie Street have?
Some of 6605 Marie Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6605 Marie Street currently offering any rent specials?
6605 Marie Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6605 Marie Street pet-friendly?
No, 6605 Marie Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Richland Hills.
Does 6605 Marie Street offer parking?
Yes, 6605 Marie Street offers parking.
Does 6605 Marie Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6605 Marie Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6605 Marie Street have a pool?
No, 6605 Marie Street does not have a pool.
Does 6605 Marie Street have accessible units?
No, 6605 Marie Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6605 Marie Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6605 Marie Street has units with dishwashers.

