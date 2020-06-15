6605 Marie Street

Amenities

Updated three-bedroom, two-bathroom home in award-winning Birdville ISD. Home features gleaming hardwood floors, new laminate flooring, wood burning fireplace, family room and living room, and eat-in kitchen. Two bedrooms share a hallway bathroom with a full tub, shower, toilet, vanity and built in storage. Master bedroom has a large bathroom with new double vanity. Laundry room has hookups for full-sized washer and dryer. Fenced yard with room for entertaining. Off street parking. New aluminum shed in the backyard. New roof, central heat and AC. Tax 1240 sq ft plus garage addition of 200 sq ft. Easy access to 820, 377, 121, 26 and TRE. Includes refrigerator, dishwasher, electric stove. New hot water heater.