6232 Dream Dust Drive

HALF OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT!!!! Beautiful updated executive home with wood-grained, porcelain tile floors on first floor and bath areas. Master bedroom has two large walk-in closets. Landscaped backyard with shaded 20x20 patio and new wood fence. Second floor has new carpet, Roof is new. Large 16x8 storage shed. Adjoining lot on the south side of property is an open utility easement and will not be built upon. Close to shopping and schools. Close to TexRail terminals at Smithfield Rd. and Iron Horse Dr. which provide easy access to downtown Fort Worth, DFW Airport and downtown Dallas. Hiking and biking trails abound. Owner is licensed real estate broker. One small to medium sized, house-broken pet allowed.