North Richland Hills, TX
6232 Dream Dust Drive
Last updated June 4 2019 at 1:51 AM

6232 Dream Dust Drive

6232 Dream Dust Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6232 Dream Dust Drive, North Richland Hills, TX 76180

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
HALF OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT!!!! Beautiful updated executive home with wood-grained, porcelain tile floors on first floor and bath areas. Master bedroom has two large walk-in closets. Landscaped backyard with shaded 20x20 patio and new wood fence. Second floor has new carpet, Roof is new. Large 16x8 storage shed. Adjoining lot on the south side of property is an open utility easement and will not be built upon. Close to shopping and schools. Close to TexRail terminals at Smithfield Rd. and Iron Horse Dr. which provide easy access to downtown Fort Worth, DFW Airport and downtown Dallas. Hiking and biking trails abound. Owner is licensed real estate broker. One small to medium sized, house-broken pet allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6232 Dream Dust Drive have any available units?
6232 Dream Dust Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 6232 Dream Dust Drive have?
Some of 6232 Dream Dust Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6232 Dream Dust Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6232 Dream Dust Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6232 Dream Dust Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6232 Dream Dust Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6232 Dream Dust Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6232 Dream Dust Drive offers parking.
Does 6232 Dream Dust Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6232 Dream Dust Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6232 Dream Dust Drive have a pool?
No, 6232 Dream Dust Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6232 Dream Dust Drive have accessible units?
No, 6232 Dream Dust Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6232 Dream Dust Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6232 Dream Dust Drive has units with dishwashers.

