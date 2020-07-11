5028 Winder Court Unit C

Amenities

in unit laundry garage ceiling fan fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Great Four Plex Unit in NRH - Come view our four plex single story unit in NRH. This unit is upstairs. 3 bedrooms and 2 baths with a single car garage. One good sized living area with fireplace and area beside kitchen for dining table. This unit comes with a refrigerator and has room for washer and dryer. Ceiling fans in living room and all 3 bedrooms. Yard care included. Garage has an opener. Unit is all electric. No smoking, no pets, no housing vouchers. TAR app. $45 fee can be paid using credit card. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad rental in last 5 years to qualify.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5872561)