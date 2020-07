Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Great property that won't last long! 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, single story, separate dining room, new granite counter-tops in kitchen, fresh paint throughout, vinyl plank flooring through-out with carpet in bedrooms, full size utility room. Covered, assigned parking spaces in back with back entry through patio area. This place is fresh and ready to go! Verify room sizes and schools, this is not a voucher property.