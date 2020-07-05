4909 Wyoming Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Be part of Richland Oaks Subdivision leasing this one story beautiful home. Recently renovated, new appliances, Spacious wooded fenced patio and huge backyard, with enough space to add a grill and an entertainment space, Get Ready for the Summer and enjoy with friends and family. Storage Shed in the backyard. Minutes away from North East Mall. Get ready to enjoy the beautiful City of North Richland Hills and as a bonus has an excellent School District. Buyers and agent, please verify School and all measurements.