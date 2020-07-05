All apartments in North Richland Hills
Find more places like 4600 Mackey Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Richland Hills, TX
/
4600 Mackey Dr.
Last updated January 31 2020 at 10:57 AM

4600 Mackey Dr.

4600 Mackey Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Richland Hills
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

4600 Mackey Drive, North Richland Hills, TX 76180

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
pool
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Corner Lot in North Richland Hills!! - Great home in established neighborhood in the heart of North Richland Hills! Boasting 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, this home has tons of charm! Features include large rooms, granite countertops, two fireplaces, ceramic tile & carpet flooring, built-in bookcases! Enjoy the large, fenced-in backyard with covered patio and storage shed included - great for relaxing! Swimming pool is not for use and will have cover provided by move-in. Shopping, entertainment and dining nearby and close to I-820 W - make this yours today!

DISCLAIMER; ALL LEASES WITH MOVE IN DATES OF OCTOBER THROUGH JANUARY, WILL BE 18 MONTH LEASES.

(RLNE5448444)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4600 Mackey Dr. have any available units?
4600 Mackey Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 4600 Mackey Dr. have?
Some of 4600 Mackey Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4600 Mackey Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
4600 Mackey Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4600 Mackey Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4600 Mackey Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 4600 Mackey Dr. offer parking?
No, 4600 Mackey Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 4600 Mackey Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4600 Mackey Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4600 Mackey Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 4600 Mackey Dr. has a pool.
Does 4600 Mackey Dr. have accessible units?
No, 4600 Mackey Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 4600 Mackey Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4600 Mackey Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hilltop
6424 Iron Horse Blvd
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Venue at Hometown
9012 Courtenay St
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
The Abbey at Hightower
6889 Hightower Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76182
Emerald Park Apartments
8341 Emerald Hills Way
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Castlewinds
4205 Rufe Snow Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Grayson Ridge
6901 NE Loop 820
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
26 at City Point
4201 City Point Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
The Meadows at North Richland Hills
8515 Boulevard 26
North Richland Hills, TX 76180

Similar Pages

North Richland Hills 1 BedroomsNorth Richland Hills 2 Bedrooms
North Richland Hills Apartments with ParkingNorth Richland Hills Dog Friendly Apartments
North Richland Hills Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TX
DeSoto, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary