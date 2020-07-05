4600 Mackey Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Corner Lot in North Richland Hills!! - Great home in established neighborhood in the heart of North Richland Hills! Boasting 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, this home has tons of charm! Features include large rooms, granite countertops, two fireplaces, ceramic tile & carpet flooring, built-in bookcases! Enjoy the large, fenced-in backyard with covered patio and storage shed included - great for relaxing! Swimming pool is not for use and will have cover provided by move-in. Shopping, entertainment and dining nearby and close to I-820 W - make this yours today!



DISCLAIMER; ALL LEASES WITH MOVE IN DATES OF OCTOBER THROUGH JANUARY, WILL BE 18 MONTH LEASES.



(RLNE5448444)