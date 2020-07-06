3747 Kris Street

Amenities

Cute 2-1-1 in North Richland Hills, Birdville ISD! Family room opens to a bright dining area with decorative lighting. Nice kitchen offers shaker style cabinets, built-in microwave and ample storage. Nice sized bedrooms, master has walk-in closet, full bath with pedestal sink, ceiling fans throughout, large utility room in garage, and a huge backyard with mature trees and shed - centrally located to I-35, 820 and 121. Just minutes to Diamond Oaks Country Club and downtown Fort Worth! One small pet considered.