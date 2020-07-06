All apartments in North Richland Hills
Last updated March 18 2020 at 8:37 AM

3747 Kris Street

3747 Kris Street · No Longer Available
Location

3747 Kris Street, North Richland Hills, TX 76180

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Cute 2-1-1 in North Richland Hills, Birdville ISD! Family room opens to a bright dining area with decorative lighting. Nice kitchen offers shaker style cabinets, built-in microwave and ample storage. Nice sized bedrooms, master has walk-in closet, full bath with pedestal sink, ceiling fans throughout, large utility room in garage, and a huge backyard with mature trees and shed - centrally located to I-35, 820 and 121. Just minutes to Diamond Oaks Country Club and downtown Fort Worth! One small pet considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3747 Kris Street have any available units?
3747 Kris Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 3747 Kris Street have?
Some of 3747 Kris Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3747 Kris Street currently offering any rent specials?
3747 Kris Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3747 Kris Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3747 Kris Street is pet friendly.
Does 3747 Kris Street offer parking?
Yes, 3747 Kris Street offers parking.
Does 3747 Kris Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3747 Kris Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3747 Kris Street have a pool?
No, 3747 Kris Street does not have a pool.
Does 3747 Kris Street have accessible units?
No, 3747 Kris Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3747 Kris Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3747 Kris Street has units with dishwashers.

