971 Divine Way

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly walk in closets game room

Gorgeous Home Near the Heart of New Braunfels! - Beautiful home in the heart of New Braunfels. Home has gorgeous wood floors in entry way and living room, open floor plan with high ceilings, living room opens to kitchen with breakfast bar, granite counters, SS appliances, and lots of cabinet space. Master suite is downstairs with full bath, large walk-in shower and huge walk-in closet. Upstairs has large loft/game room with additional bedroom and full bath. Located on corner lot, the back yard is great for entertainment. This home is a must-see!



(RLNE4264355)