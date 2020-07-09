All apartments in New Braunfels
Find more places like 959 Misty Acres.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Braunfels, TX
/
959 Misty Acres
Last updated November 9 2019 at 12:35 PM

959 Misty Acres

959 Misty Acres Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
New Braunfels
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

959 Misty Acres Drive, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
959 Misty Acres Available 12/01/19 Spacious & Open 3/2.5/2 Duplex Close to IH-35 for Commuters! WON'T LAST LONG!! - Spacious & Open 3/2.5/2 Duplex Close to IH-35 for Commuters! WON'T LAST LONG!! Features Include: Stove/Oven Range, Dishwasher, Built In Microwave, Breakfast Bar, High Ceilings, Open Floorplan, Ceiling Fans, Tile/Carpet/Laminate Flooring, Interior Washer/Dryer Connections, Stand Up Shower/Garden Tub/Walk In Closet in Master Bathroom, Fenced In Backyard, and Covered Patio! CISD. 2 Pets Max, 40lbs Max. Come Take a Look!

Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources

(RLNE5267532)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 959 Misty Acres have any available units?
959 Misty Acres doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 959 Misty Acres have?
Some of 959 Misty Acres's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 959 Misty Acres currently offering any rent specials?
959 Misty Acres is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 959 Misty Acres pet-friendly?
Yes, 959 Misty Acres is pet friendly.
Does 959 Misty Acres offer parking?
No, 959 Misty Acres does not offer parking.
Does 959 Misty Acres have units with washers and dryers?
No, 959 Misty Acres does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 959 Misty Acres have a pool?
No, 959 Misty Acres does not have a pool.
Does 959 Misty Acres have accessible units?
No, 959 Misty Acres does not have accessible units.
Does 959 Misty Acres have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 959 Misty Acres has units with dishwashers.
Does 959 Misty Acres have units with air conditioning?
No, 959 Misty Acres does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Canyon House
1747 FM-1101
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Braunfels Haus
730 Howard Street
New Braunfels, TX 78130
La Sierra
520 FM 306
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Langtry Village
1565 North Business IH 35
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Riverhaus Creekside
580 Creekside Way
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Creekside Vue Apartments
2120 Stephens Pl
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Berkshire Creekside
677 Creekside Way
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Mission Hill
2745 Westpointe Dr
New Braunfels, TX 78132

Similar Pages

New Braunfels 1 BedroomsNew Braunfels 2 BedroomsNew Braunfels Apartments with Parking
New Braunfels Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew Braunfels Pet Friendly Places
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TX
Boerne, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TXAlamo Heights, TXBee Cave, TX
Lakeway, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXBarton Creek, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas