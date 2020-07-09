Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets ceiling fan

959 Misty Acres Available 12/01/19 Spacious & Open 3/2.5/2 Duplex Close to IH-35 for Commuters! WON'T LAST LONG!! - Spacious & Open 3/2.5/2 Duplex Close to IH-35 for Commuters! WON'T LAST LONG!! Features Include: Stove/Oven Range, Dishwasher, Built In Microwave, Breakfast Bar, High Ceilings, Open Floorplan, Ceiling Fans, Tile/Carpet/Laminate Flooring, Interior Washer/Dryer Connections, Stand Up Shower/Garden Tub/Walk In Closet in Master Bathroom, Fenced In Backyard, and Covered Patio! CISD. 2 Pets Max, 40lbs Max. Come Take a Look!



Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources



(RLNE5267532)