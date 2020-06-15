All apartments in New Braunfels
Last updated May 19 2020 at 2:18 AM

918 Crystal Brook Cove

918 Crystal Brook Cv · (830) 625-8065
Location

918 Crystal Brook Cv, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,725

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1719 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
garage
1 Month FREE Rent! 3/2.5/2 Townhome! Minutes From Gruene, Downtown New Braunfels, and Faust Street Bridge! Walk to Golds Gym | Alamo Drafthouse | Fork and Spoon and More. Amenities Include an Oversized Kitchen Island w/ Breakfast Bar, Granite Counters, Stainless Appliances, Wood Look Tile/Carpet Flooring, Spacious Open Floorplan with High Ceilings and Ceiling Fans, Double Vanity and Stand Up Shower in the Master Bathroom, Covered Back Patio, and Privacy Fenced Backyard! CISD. 2 Pets Max. Cats - Must Proof Spayed/Neutered, Dogs - Must Be Over 1 Year.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 918 Crystal Brook Cove have any available units?
918 Crystal Brook Cove has a unit available for $1,725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 918 Crystal Brook Cove have?
Some of 918 Crystal Brook Cove's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 918 Crystal Brook Cove currently offering any rent specials?
918 Crystal Brook Cove isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 918 Crystal Brook Cove pet-friendly?
Yes, 918 Crystal Brook Cove is pet friendly.
Does 918 Crystal Brook Cove offer parking?
Yes, 918 Crystal Brook Cove does offer parking.
Does 918 Crystal Brook Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 918 Crystal Brook Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 918 Crystal Brook Cove have a pool?
No, 918 Crystal Brook Cove does not have a pool.
Does 918 Crystal Brook Cove have accessible units?
No, 918 Crystal Brook Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 918 Crystal Brook Cove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 918 Crystal Brook Cove has units with dishwashers.
Does 918 Crystal Brook Cove have units with air conditioning?
No, 918 Crystal Brook Cove does not have units with air conditioning.
