914 Crystal Brook Cove Available 07/15/20 1 Month FREE Rent! Live Inside The Loop, Minutes from Gruene & Downtown New Braunfels! Gorgeous 3/2.5/2 Townhome! - 1 Month FREE Rent! Live Inside The Loop, Minutes from Gruene & Downtown New Braunfels! Gorgeous 3/2.5/2 Townhome! Old Mill NB Builders by Jimmy Jacobs. Walk to Golds Gym | Alamo Drafthouse | Fork and Spoon | Faust Street Bridge and More. Features Include an Oversized Kitchen Island w/ Breakfast Bar, Granite Counters, Stainless Appliances, Wood Look Tile/Carpet Flooring, Spacious Open Floorplan with High Ceilings and Ceiling Fans, Double Vanity and Stand Up Shower in the Master Bathroom, Covered Back Patio, and Privacy Fenced Backyard! CISD. 2 Pets Max. Cats - Must Proof Spayed/Neutered, Dogs - Must Be Over 1 Year.



Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources



