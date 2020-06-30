720 Creekside Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

3/2/2 Duplex in Creekside Crossing! Close to Shopping, Dining & Entertainment! - 3/2/2 Duplex Home Located Close To Creekside Shopping Center. This Home Comes Complete with a Stove/Oven Range, Dishwasher, Built In Microwave, Island Kitchen, Breakfast Bar, Pantry, High Ceilings, Double Vanity in Master Bathroom, Wood-Look Tile/Carpet Flooring, Interior Washer/Dryer Connections, Sprinkler System, Patio, Privacy Fenced Backyard, Xeriscaped Front Yard w/ Front Care Included! CISD Schools. No Pets, Please. Floorplan #2504



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE1976278)