720 Creekside Circle
Last updated December 6 2019 at 12:47 PM

720 Creekside Circle

720 Creekside Circle · No Longer Available
Location

720 Creekside Circle, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3/2/2 Duplex in Creekside Crossing! Close to Shopping, Dining & Entertainment! - 3/2/2 Duplex Home Located Close To Creekside Shopping Center. This Home Comes Complete with a Stove/Oven Range, Dishwasher, Built In Microwave, Island Kitchen, Breakfast Bar, Pantry, High Ceilings, Double Vanity in Master Bathroom, Wood-Look Tile/Carpet Flooring, Interior Washer/Dryer Connections, Sprinkler System, Patio, Privacy Fenced Backyard, Xeriscaped Front Yard w/ Front Care Included! CISD Schools. No Pets, Please. Floorplan #2504

Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1976278)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

