Home
/
New Braunfels, TX
/
719 Gristmill Dr
Last updated October 5 2019 at 10:55 AM

719 Gristmill Dr

719 Gristmill Dr · No Longer Available
Location

719 Gristmill Dr, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest parking
pet friendly
719 Gristmill Dr Available 10/11/19 2 Weeks Free Rent!! 3/2.5/2 Townhome Located in Old Mill Historic Area! Walk to Guadalupe River and Faust Bridge! - 2 Weeks Free!! Old Mill NB Builders by Jimmy Jacobs. Minutes to Gruene and Downtown New Braunfels. Walk to Golds Gym | Alamo Drafthouse | Fork and Spoon | Faust Street Bridge and More. 3/2.5/2 Townhome with Lots of Upgrades and Stainless Appliances! This Townhome Has Awesome Features Including an Oversized Kitchen Island w/ Breakfast Bar, Granite Countertops, Ceiling Fans, Stacked Washer/Dryer, Wood Look Tile/Carpet Flooring, Walk-in Closets, Double Vanity & Stand Up Shower In Master Bathroom, Covered Back Patio, and Fenced Backyard. CISD. 2 Pets Max With Restrictions. Additional Guest Parking Near Mailboxes.

Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources

(RLNE3424725)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 719 Gristmill Dr have any available units?
719 Gristmill Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 719 Gristmill Dr have?
Some of 719 Gristmill Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 719 Gristmill Dr currently offering any rent specials?
719 Gristmill Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 719 Gristmill Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 719 Gristmill Dr is pet friendly.
Does 719 Gristmill Dr offer parking?
Yes, 719 Gristmill Dr offers parking.
Does 719 Gristmill Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 719 Gristmill Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 719 Gristmill Dr have a pool?
No, 719 Gristmill Dr does not have a pool.
Does 719 Gristmill Dr have accessible units?
No, 719 Gristmill Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 719 Gristmill Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 719 Gristmill Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 719 Gristmill Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 719 Gristmill Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
