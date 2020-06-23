Amenities

719 Gristmill Dr Available 10/11/19 2 Weeks Free Rent!! 3/2.5/2 Townhome Located in Old Mill Historic Area! Walk to Guadalupe River and Faust Bridge! - 2 Weeks Free!! Old Mill NB Builders by Jimmy Jacobs. Minutes to Gruene and Downtown New Braunfels. Walk to Golds Gym | Alamo Drafthouse | Fork and Spoon | Faust Street Bridge and More. 3/2.5/2 Townhome with Lots of Upgrades and Stainless Appliances! This Townhome Has Awesome Features Including an Oversized Kitchen Island w/ Breakfast Bar, Granite Countertops, Ceiling Fans, Stacked Washer/Dryer, Wood Look Tile/Carpet Flooring, Walk-in Closets, Double Vanity & Stand Up Shower In Master Bathroom, Covered Back Patio, and Fenced Backyard. CISD. 2 Pets Max With Restrictions. Additional Guest Parking Near Mailboxes.



Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources



