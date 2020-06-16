717 Milestone Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking guest parking

Gorgeous 3/2.5/2 Townhome Close to Shopping and Restaurants! Refrigerator / Stacked Washer & Dryer Included! - Old Mill NB Builders by Jimmy Jacobs. Minutes to Gruene and Downtown New Braunfels. Walk to Golds Gym | Alamo Drafthouse | Fork and Spoon | Faust Street Bridge and More. This Home Has Tons of Features Including an Oversized Kitchen Island w/ Breakfast Bar, Granite Countertops, Ceiling Fans, Wood Plank Tile/Carpet Flooring, Walk-in Closet, Stacked Washer/Dryer, Covered Back Patio, and Fenced Backyard. CISD. 2 Pets Max. Dogs - Must Be Over 1 Year. Cats - Must Have Proof of Spay/Neuter. Additional Guest Parking Near Mailboxes.



