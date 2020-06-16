All apartments in New Braunfels
717 Milestone Park
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

717 Milestone Park

717 Milestone Park · (830) 625-8065 ext. 000
Location

717 Milestone Park, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 717 Milestone Park · Avail. now

$1,575

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1459 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
guest parking
Gorgeous 3/2.5/2 Townhome Close to Shopping and Restaurants! Refrigerator / Stacked Washer & Dryer Included! - Old Mill NB Builders by Jimmy Jacobs. Minutes to Gruene and Downtown New Braunfels. Walk to Golds Gym | Alamo Drafthouse | Fork and Spoon | Faust Street Bridge and More. This Home Has Tons of Features Including an Oversized Kitchen Island w/ Breakfast Bar, Granite Countertops, Ceiling Fans, Wood Plank Tile/Carpet Flooring, Walk-in Closet, Stacked Washer/Dryer, Covered Back Patio, and Fenced Backyard. CISD. 2 Pets Max. Dogs - Must Be Over 1 Year. Cats - Must Have Proof of Spay/Neuter. Additional Guest Parking Near Mailboxes.

Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources

(RLNE4438828)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 717 Milestone Park have any available units?
717 Milestone Park has a unit available for $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 717 Milestone Park have?
Some of 717 Milestone Park's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 717 Milestone Park currently offering any rent specials?
717 Milestone Park isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 717 Milestone Park pet-friendly?
Yes, 717 Milestone Park is pet friendly.
Does 717 Milestone Park offer parking?
Yes, 717 Milestone Park does offer parking.
Does 717 Milestone Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 717 Milestone Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 717 Milestone Park have a pool?
No, 717 Milestone Park does not have a pool.
Does 717 Milestone Park have accessible units?
No, 717 Milestone Park does not have accessible units.
Does 717 Milestone Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 717 Milestone Park has units with dishwashers.
Does 717 Milestone Park have units with air conditioning?
No, 717 Milestone Park does not have units with air conditioning.
