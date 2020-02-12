715 Gristmill Drive.

Amenities
Old Mill NB Builders by Jimmy Jacobs. Minutes to Gruene and Downtown New Braunfels. Walk to Golds Gym | Alamo Drafthouse | Fork and Spoon | Faust Street Bridge and More. 3/2.5/2 Townhome with Lots of Upgrades and Stainless Appliances! This Townhome Has Awesome Features Including an Oversized Kitchen Island w/ Breakfast Bar, Granite Countertops, Ceiling Fans, Stacked Washer/Dryer, Wood Look Tile/Carpet Flooring, Walk-in Closets, Double Vanity + Stand Up Shower in Master Bath, Covered Back Patio, and Fenced Backyard. CISD. Dogs - Over 1 Year, Cats - Proof of Spay/Neuter.