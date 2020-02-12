All apartments in New Braunfels
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

715 Gristmill Drive

715 Gristmill Dr · No Longer Available
Location

715 Gristmill Dr, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
garage
Old Mill NB Builders by Jimmy Jacobs. Minutes to Gruene and Downtown New Braunfels. Walk to Golds Gym | Alamo Drafthouse | Fork and Spoon | Faust Street Bridge and More. 3/2.5/2 Townhome with Lots of Upgrades and Stainless Appliances! This Townhome Has Awesome Features Including an Oversized Kitchen Island w/ Breakfast Bar, Granite Countertops, Ceiling Fans, Stacked Washer/Dryer, Wood Look Tile/Carpet Flooring, Walk-in Closets, Double Vanity + Stand Up Shower in Master Bath, Covered Back Patio, and Fenced Backyard. CISD. Dogs - Over 1 Year, Cats - Proof of Spay/Neuter.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot.

