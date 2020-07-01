All apartments in New Braunfels
Last updated February 10 2020

701 Creekside Circle

701 Creekside Circle · No Longer Available
Location

701 Creekside Circle, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
701 Creekside Circle Available 02/14/20 Great 3/2/2 Duplex Home Close to Creekside Shopping Center! - Great 3/2/2 Duplex Home Close to Creekside Shopping Center! This Home Features a Xeriscaped Front Yard + Care Included, Sprinkler System, and Fenced in Backyard with Patio. Plus, Tons of Other Amenities such as a Kitchen Island, Beautiful Tiled Kitchen Countertops w/Backsplash, Dishwasher, Stove, Built in Microwave, Ceiling Fans, Wood Look Tile Flooring w/Carpet in Bedrooms, High Ceilings, and Walk in Closet. CISD. 2 Pets Max.

Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources

(RLNE3722719)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 701 Creekside Circle have any available units?
701 Creekside Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 701 Creekside Circle have?
Some of 701 Creekside Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 701 Creekside Circle currently offering any rent specials?
701 Creekside Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 701 Creekside Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 701 Creekside Circle is pet friendly.
Does 701 Creekside Circle offer parking?
Yes, 701 Creekside Circle offers parking.
Does 701 Creekside Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 701 Creekside Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 701 Creekside Circle have a pool?
No, 701 Creekside Circle does not have a pool.
Does 701 Creekside Circle have accessible units?
No, 701 Creekside Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 701 Creekside Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 701 Creekside Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 701 Creekside Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 701 Creekside Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

