Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

701 Creekside Circle Available 02/14/20 Great 3/2/2 Duplex Home Close to Creekside Shopping Center! - Great 3/2/2 Duplex Home Close to Creekside Shopping Center! This Home Features a Xeriscaped Front Yard + Care Included, Sprinkler System, and Fenced in Backyard with Patio. Plus, Tons of Other Amenities such as a Kitchen Island, Beautiful Tiled Kitchen Countertops w/Backsplash, Dishwasher, Stove, Built in Microwave, Ceiling Fans, Wood Look Tile Flooring w/Carpet in Bedrooms, High Ceilings, and Walk in Closet. CISD. 2 Pets Max.



Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources



