Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:13 AM

672 La Bahia Loop

672 La Bahia Loop · No Longer Available
Location

672 La Bahia Loop, New Braunfels, TX 78132

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Weeks Free Rent! Beautiful 3/2/2 Home In Mission Hills Ranch! Nice Open Floorplan! - 2 Weeks Free Rent! Beautiful 3/2/2 Home In Mission Hills Ranch! Nice Open Floorplan! This Property Features a Stove/Oven Range, Dishwasher, Built In Microwave, Refrigerator, Island Kitchen, Ceiling Fans, High Ceilings, Carpet/Tile Flooring, Water Softener (Tenant Must Maintain), Walk In Closet, Garden Tub & Walk In Shower in Master Bathroom, Privacy Fenced In Backyard, and Covered Back Patio! NBISD. Pets Must Have Owner's Approval.

Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources

(RLNE2397629)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 672 La Bahia Loop have any available units?
672 La Bahia Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 672 La Bahia Loop have?
Some of 672 La Bahia Loop's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 672 La Bahia Loop currently offering any rent specials?
672 La Bahia Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 672 La Bahia Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 672 La Bahia Loop is pet friendly.
Does 672 La Bahia Loop offer parking?
No, 672 La Bahia Loop does not offer parking.
Does 672 La Bahia Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 672 La Bahia Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 672 La Bahia Loop have a pool?
No, 672 La Bahia Loop does not have a pool.
Does 672 La Bahia Loop have accessible units?
No, 672 La Bahia Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 672 La Bahia Loop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 672 La Bahia Loop has units with dishwashers.
Does 672 La Bahia Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 672 La Bahia Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
