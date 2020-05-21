672 La Bahia Loop

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 Weeks Free Rent! Beautiful 3/2/2 Home In Mission Hills Ranch! Nice Open Floorplan! - 2 Weeks Free Rent! Beautiful 3/2/2 Home In Mission Hills Ranch! Nice Open Floorplan! This Property Features a Stove/Oven Range, Dishwasher, Built In Microwave, Refrigerator, Island Kitchen, Ceiling Fans, High Ceilings, Carpet/Tile Flooring, Water Softener (Tenant Must Maintain), Walk In Closet, Garden Tub & Walk In Shower in Master Bathroom, Privacy Fenced In Backyard, and Covered Back Patio! NBISD. Pets Must Have Owner's Approval.



Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources



(RLNE2397629)