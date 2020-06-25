All apartments in New Braunfels
669 Roosevelt

669 Roosevelt St
Location

669 Roosevelt St, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
669 Roosevelt Available 05/15/20 Cottage Style 1/1 Duplex Near Downtown New Braunfels! - Cottage Style 1/1 Duplex Near Downtown New Braunfels and Within Walking Distance to NBISD Schools. Close to Downtown Shopping, Restaurants and Entertainment! This Home Features Ceiling Fans, Refrigerator, Stove, Breakfast Bar, Interior Washer/Dryer Connections, Window Units, Covered Carport, and Hardwood/Vinyl Flooring. Yard Mowing & Trimming is Included. NBISD. 1 Pet Max, 25 lbs Max. Dogs - Over 1 Year. Cats - Proof of Spay/Neuter.

Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources

(RLNE4795506)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 669 Roosevelt have any available units?
669 Roosevelt doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 669 Roosevelt have?
Some of 669 Roosevelt's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 669 Roosevelt currently offering any rent specials?
669 Roosevelt is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 669 Roosevelt pet-friendly?
Yes, 669 Roosevelt is pet friendly.
Does 669 Roosevelt offer parking?
Yes, 669 Roosevelt offers parking.
Does 669 Roosevelt have units with washers and dryers?
No, 669 Roosevelt does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 669 Roosevelt have a pool?
No, 669 Roosevelt does not have a pool.
Does 669 Roosevelt have accessible units?
No, 669 Roosevelt does not have accessible units.
Does 669 Roosevelt have units with dishwashers?
No, 669 Roosevelt does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 669 Roosevelt have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 669 Roosevelt has units with air conditioning.

