Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

669 Roosevelt Available 05/15/20 Cottage Style 1/1 Duplex Near Downtown New Braunfels! - Cottage Style 1/1 Duplex Near Downtown New Braunfels and Within Walking Distance to NBISD Schools. Close to Downtown Shopping, Restaurants and Entertainment! This Home Features Ceiling Fans, Refrigerator, Stove, Breakfast Bar, Interior Washer/Dryer Connections, Window Units, Covered Carport, and Hardwood/Vinyl Flooring. Yard Mowing & Trimming is Included. NBISD. 1 Pet Max, 25 lbs Max. Dogs - Over 1 Year. Cats - Proof of Spay/Neuter.



Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources



