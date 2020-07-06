All apartments in New Braunfels
Find more places like 660 Creekside Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Braunfels, TX
/
660 Creekside Circle
Last updated November 27 2019 at 12:22 PM

660 Creekside Circle

660 Creekside Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
New Braunfels
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

660 Creekside Circle, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
660 Creekside Circle Available 12/13/19 Gorgeous 3/2/2 Duplex in Creekside Crossing - Close to Shopping & Restaurants! Side by Side Fridge Included! - Gorgeous 3/2/2 Duplex in Creekside Crossing - Close to Shopping & Restaurants! Side by Side Fridge Included! Features Include: Beautiful Tiled Kitchen Countertops w/Backsplash, Side by Side Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Stove/Oven Range, Built In Microwave, Island Kitchen, Wood-Look Tile/Carpet Flooring, High Ceilings, Ceiling Fans, Walk in Closets, Patio, Privacy Fenced Backyard, and Xeriscaped Front Yard w/ Care Included! CISD. 2 Pets Max. Floorplan #2504.

Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources

(RLNE2599777)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 660 Creekside Circle have any available units?
660 Creekside Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 660 Creekside Circle have?
Some of 660 Creekside Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 660 Creekside Circle currently offering any rent specials?
660 Creekside Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 660 Creekside Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 660 Creekside Circle is pet friendly.
Does 660 Creekside Circle offer parking?
No, 660 Creekside Circle does not offer parking.
Does 660 Creekside Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 660 Creekside Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 660 Creekside Circle have a pool?
No, 660 Creekside Circle does not have a pool.
Does 660 Creekside Circle have accessible units?
No, 660 Creekside Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 660 Creekside Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 660 Creekside Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 660 Creekside Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 660 Creekside Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Canyon House
1747 FM-1101
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Lakeview Villas
2090 Sundance Pkwy
New Braunfels, TX 78130
La Sierra
520 FM 306
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Villas at Sundance
2056 Sundance Pkwy
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Langtry Village
1565 North Business IH 35
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Avenues at Creekside
625 Creekside Way
New Braunfels, TX 78130
The Landmark
144 Landa St
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Mission Hill
2745 Westpointe Dr
New Braunfels, TX 78132

Similar Pages

New Braunfels 1 BedroomsNew Braunfels 2 BedroomsNew Braunfels Apartments with Parking
New Braunfels Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew Braunfels Pet Friendly Places
Bexar CountyWilliamson County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TX
Boerne, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TXAlamo Heights, TXBee Cave, TX
Lakeway, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXBarton Creek, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas