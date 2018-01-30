All apartments in New Braunfels
630 Creekside Circle
Last updated June 10 2020 at 3:58 AM

630 Creekside Circle

630 Creekside Circle · No Longer Available
Location

630 Creekside Circle, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
What a fabulous way to Rent - This 1572 Sq Ft Twin Home host everything you would receive in a new build home. Breakfast Bar, Wood Look Tile for ease of living and Hill Country Style. Covered Porch and Covered Patio overlooks a large, private backyard on a Greenbelt. Downstairs Powder Room, Large additional storage under staircase, Oversized Garage are just a few of the exceptional features. Upstairs hosts all three bedrooms, laundry room, two large bathes, walk in closets and more...Your Furry Babies are Welcome!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot.

