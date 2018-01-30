630 Creekside Circle

Amenities
What a fabulous way to Rent - This 1572 Sq Ft Twin Home host everything you would receive in a new build home. Breakfast Bar, Wood Look Tile for ease of living and Hill Country Style. Covered Porch and Covered Patio overlooks a large, private backyard on a Greenbelt. Downstairs Powder Room, Large additional storage under staircase, Oversized Garage are just a few of the exceptional features. Upstairs hosts all three bedrooms, laundry room, two large bathes, walk in closets and more...Your Furry Babies are Welcome!