Amenities

dishwasher garage ceiling fan microwave carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Nice looking unit in popular growing area. Near shopping and medical facilities. Easy access to IH 35. Small dog ok, no cats. Tile floors in living areas, carpet in bedrooms. Fenced yard. HOA maintains front yard. Refrigerator for tenant use, is "as is", will not be repaired or serviced by owner. Available to move-in July 1.