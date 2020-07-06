588 S Castell Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking

Delightful 2/1 House Convenient to Downtown New Braunfels! - Delightful House Convenient to Downtown New Braunfels! Just Minutes Away From Local Restaurants And Entertainment, This 2/1 House Comes With Ceiling Fans, Hardwood Flooring, Stove, Built In Microwave, Refrigerator, Stacked Washer/Dryer, Partial Fencing, and Carport Area. NBISD. No Pets.



Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources



No Pets Allowed



