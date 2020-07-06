All apartments in New Braunfels
Last updated November 6 2019 at 5:26 AM

588 S Castell Ave

588 South Castell Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

588 South Castell Avenue, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
carport
ceiling fan
microwave
range
Delightful 2/1 House Convenient to Downtown New Braunfels! - Delightful House Convenient to Downtown New Braunfels! Just Minutes Away From Local Restaurants And Entertainment, This 2/1 House Comes With Ceiling Fans, Hardwood Flooring, Stove, Built In Microwave, Refrigerator, Stacked Washer/Dryer, Partial Fencing, and Carport Area. NBISD. No Pets.

Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2543466)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 588 S Castell Ave have any available units?
588 S Castell Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 588 S Castell Ave have?
Some of 588 S Castell Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 588 S Castell Ave currently offering any rent specials?
588 S Castell Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 588 S Castell Ave pet-friendly?
No, 588 S Castell Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Braunfels.
Does 588 S Castell Ave offer parking?
Yes, 588 S Castell Ave offers parking.
Does 588 S Castell Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 588 S Castell Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 588 S Castell Ave have a pool?
No, 588 S Castell Ave does not have a pool.
Does 588 S Castell Ave have accessible units?
No, 588 S Castell Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 588 S Castell Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 588 S Castell Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 588 S Castell Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 588 S Castell Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

