Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

574 Creekside Forest Available 05/14/20 Premium Cul-De-Sac Location with Large Lot! Excellent 3/2/2 Duplex Located Minutes Away From Creekside Shopping Center! - Premium Cul-De-Sac Location with Large Lot! Excellent 3/2/2 Duplex Located Minutes Away From Creekside Shopping Center! This Home Has Tons of Amenities Including Stainless Appliances such as a Flat Top Stove/Oven Range, Built In Microwave, and Dishwasher, Breakfast Bar, Granite Countertops, Wood-Look Tile Flooring/Carpet, Double Vanity + Stand Up Shower In Master Bathroom, Ceiling Fans, Large Fenced In Backyard, Sprinkler System, Covered Patio and Xeriscaped Front Yard with Care Included! CISD. Floorplan #2530. 2 Pets Max, 50lbs Max. Dogs - Over 1 Year, Cats - Proof of Spay/Neuter.



Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources



(RLNE2586377)