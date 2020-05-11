All apartments in New Braunfels
New Braunfels, TX
530 Creekside Forest
530 Creekside Forest

530 Creekside Forest · (830) 625-8065 ext. 201
Location

530 Creekside Forest, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 530 Creekside Forest · Avail. now

$1,515

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1265 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1 Week FREE! Live Minutes from Freiheit Village and Creekside Shopping! Fantastic 3/2/2 Duplex With Tons of Upgrades! - 1 Week FREE Rent! Live Minutes from Freiheit Village and Creekside Shopping! Fantastic 3/2/2 Duplex With Tons of Upgrades! Features Include: Granite Countertops in the Kitchen w/ Under Mount Sink, Breakfast Bar, Stove/Oven Range, Dishwasher, Built In Microwave, Refrigerator, Upscale Light & Plumbing Fixtures, Walk In Shower & Double Vanity in Master Bath, Wood Look Tile/Carpet Flooring, Ceiling Fans, Interior Washer/Dryer Connections, Covered Back Patio, and Fenced In Backyard! CISD. 2 Pets Max.

Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources

(RLNE2507215)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 530 Creekside Forest have any available units?
530 Creekside Forest has a unit available for $1,515 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 530 Creekside Forest have?
Some of 530 Creekside Forest's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 530 Creekside Forest currently offering any rent specials?
530 Creekside Forest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 530 Creekside Forest pet-friendly?
Yes, 530 Creekside Forest is pet friendly.
Does 530 Creekside Forest offer parking?
No, 530 Creekside Forest does not offer parking.
Does 530 Creekside Forest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 530 Creekside Forest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 530 Creekside Forest have a pool?
No, 530 Creekside Forest does not have a pool.
Does 530 Creekside Forest have accessible units?
No, 530 Creekside Forest does not have accessible units.
Does 530 Creekside Forest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 530 Creekside Forest has units with dishwashers.
Does 530 Creekside Forest have units with air conditioning?
No, 530 Creekside Forest does not have units with air conditioning.
