530 Creekside Forest

1 Week FREE! Live Minutes from Freiheit Village and Creekside Shopping! Fantastic 3/2/2 Duplex With Tons of Upgrades! - 1 Week FREE Rent! Live Minutes from Freiheit Village and Creekside Shopping! Fantastic 3/2/2 Duplex With Tons of Upgrades! Features Include: Granite Countertops in the Kitchen w/ Under Mount Sink, Breakfast Bar, Stove/Oven Range, Dishwasher, Built In Microwave, Refrigerator, Upscale Light & Plumbing Fixtures, Walk In Shower & Double Vanity in Master Bath, Wood Look Tile/Carpet Flooring, Ceiling Fans, Interior Washer/Dryer Connections, Covered Back Patio, and Fenced In Backyard! CISD. 2 Pets Max.



