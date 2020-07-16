All apartments in New Braunfels
529 Creekside Forest
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:51 PM

529 Creekside Forest

529 Creekside Forest · (830) 625-8065 ext. 201
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

529 Creekside Forest, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 529 Creekside Forest · Avail. now

$1,495

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1252 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Wonderful 3/2/2 Duplex Close to Creekside Shopping and Entertainment! Granite Counters and Stainless Appliances! - Wonderful 3/2/2 Duplex Close to Creekside Shopping and Entertainment! Tons of Amenities: Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances (Stove/Oven Range, Dishwasher, and Built In Microwave), Island Kitchen, Breakfast Bar, High Ceilings, Open Floorplan, Ceiling Fans, Wood Look Tile/Carpet Flooring, Stand Up Shower/Double Vanity in Master Bathroom, Interior Washer/Dryer Connections, Privacy Fenced Backyard and Patio! CISD. 2 Pets Max, 50lbs Max. Cats - Proof of Spay/Neuter, Dogs - Over 1 Year.

Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources

(RLNE2480987)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 529 Creekside Forest have any available units?
529 Creekside Forest has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 529 Creekside Forest have?
Some of 529 Creekside Forest's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 529 Creekside Forest currently offering any rent specials?
529 Creekside Forest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 529 Creekside Forest pet-friendly?
Yes, 529 Creekside Forest is pet friendly.
Does 529 Creekside Forest offer parking?
No, 529 Creekside Forest does not offer parking.
Does 529 Creekside Forest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 529 Creekside Forest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 529 Creekside Forest have a pool?
No, 529 Creekside Forest does not have a pool.
Does 529 Creekside Forest have accessible units?
No, 529 Creekside Forest does not have accessible units.
Does 529 Creekside Forest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 529 Creekside Forest has units with dishwashers.
Does 529 Creekside Forest have units with air conditioning?
No, 529 Creekside Forest does not have units with air conditioning.
