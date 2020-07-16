529 Creekside Forest

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Wonderful 3/2/2 Duplex Close to Creekside Shopping and Entertainment! Granite Counters and Stainless Appliances! - Wonderful 3/2/2 Duplex Close to Creekside Shopping and Entertainment! Tons of Amenities: Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances (Stove/Oven Range, Dishwasher, and Built In Microwave), Island Kitchen, Breakfast Bar, High Ceilings, Open Floorplan, Ceiling Fans, Wood Look Tile/Carpet Flooring, Stand Up Shower/Double Vanity in Master Bathroom, Interior Washer/Dryer Connections, Privacy Fenced Backyard and Patio! CISD. 2 Pets Max, 50lbs Max. Cats - Proof of Spay/Neuter, Dogs - Over 1 Year.



Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources



(RLNE2480987)