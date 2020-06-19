520 Advantage Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Wonderful 3/2/2 Home Convenient to IH 35 and Creekside Area! - Wonderful 3/2/2 Home Convenient to IH 35 and Creekside Area! Built in 1996, This Great One-Story Home Features High Ceilings, Carpet/Wood/Ceramic Tile Flooring, Ceiling Fans, Washer/Dryer Connections, and Small Covered Back Patio with Fenced In Backyard. Appliances Include Stove, Refrigerator, and Dishwasher! CISD. 2 Pets Max, 40lb Max.



*Fireplace is for Decor Only*



Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources



(RLNE3674686)