All apartments in New Braunfels
Find more places like 520 Advantage Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Braunfels, TX
/
520 Advantage Dr
Last updated May 11 2020 at 11:30 AM

520 Advantage Dr

520 Advantage Drive · (830) 625-8065 ext. 000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New Braunfels
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

520 Advantage Drive, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 520 Advantage Dr · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1235 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Wonderful 3/2/2 Home Convenient to IH 35 and Creekside Area! - Wonderful 3/2/2 Home Convenient to IH 35 and Creekside Area! Built in 1996, This Great One-Story Home Features High Ceilings, Carpet/Wood/Ceramic Tile Flooring, Ceiling Fans, Washer/Dryer Connections, and Small Covered Back Patio with Fenced In Backyard. Appliances Include Stove, Refrigerator, and Dishwasher! CISD. 2 Pets Max, 40lb Max.

*Fireplace is for Decor Only*

Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources

(RLNE3674686)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 520 Advantage Dr have any available units?
520 Advantage Dr has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 520 Advantage Dr have?
Some of 520 Advantage Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 520 Advantage Dr currently offering any rent specials?
520 Advantage Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 520 Advantage Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 520 Advantage Dr is pet friendly.
Does 520 Advantage Dr offer parking?
No, 520 Advantage Dr does not offer parking.
Does 520 Advantage Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 520 Advantage Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 520 Advantage Dr have a pool?
No, 520 Advantage Dr does not have a pool.
Does 520 Advantage Dr have accessible units?
No, 520 Advantage Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 520 Advantage Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 520 Advantage Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 520 Advantage Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 520 Advantage Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 520 Advantage Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hawthorne Riverside
453 N Business IH 35
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Canyon House
1747 FM-1101
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Cotton Crossing Apartment Homes
705 Village Way
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Braunfels Haus
730 Howard Street
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Villas at Sundance
2056 Sundance Pkwy
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Creekside Vue Apartments
2120 Stephens Pl
New Braunfels, TX 78130
The Landmark
144 Landa St
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Mission Hill
2745 Westpointe Dr
New Braunfels, TX 78132

Similar Pages

New Braunfels 1 BedroomsNew Braunfels 2 Bedrooms
New Braunfels Apartments with ParkingNew Braunfels Dog Friendly Apartments
New Braunfels Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TX
Boerne, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TXAlamo Heights, TXBee Cave, TX
Lakeway, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXBarton Creek, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity