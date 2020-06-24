508 MEADOW WIND

Amenities

- Fabulous stone/brick home for rent in quiet Briar Meadows Subdivision. This home features 3 beds w/2 baths. Large Master w/generous walk in closet. Included appliances, stainless steel microwave, oven, dishwasher, and refrigerator. Bar in kitchen with granite counter tops overlooking the family room. Wood in entry way, family room, kitchen, breakfast room and carpeted bedrooms. Water softener, garage door opener, three car garage, and sprinkler system. Neighborhood playground access. This is a must see!!!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5347307)