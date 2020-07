Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub extra storage patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful, like new home, designed for today's lifestyle, this open concept plan feels light and spacious, with the island kitchen, LR and DR adjacent to each other. Relax in the luxurious MBTH with garden tub, separate shower and dual vanities, or enjoy the backyard from the covered patio! Oversized garage provides plenty of extra storage. New Braunfels school district. Quiet, small neighborhood.