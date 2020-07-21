All apartments in New Braunfels
431 Agave Flats
Last updated February 25 2020 at 11:43 PM

431 Agave Flats

431 Agave Flats Dr · No Longer Available
Location

431 Agave Flats Dr, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This home has 3 bedroom but the studio could be a forth and still room for an office. Carpet in the bedrooms only, the rest of the floors are hardwood. Stainless gas appliances in the kitchen which has granite counters. Big fenced backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 431 Agave Flats have any available units?
431 Agave Flats doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 431 Agave Flats have?
Some of 431 Agave Flats's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 431 Agave Flats currently offering any rent specials?
431 Agave Flats is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 431 Agave Flats pet-friendly?
No, 431 Agave Flats is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Braunfels.
Does 431 Agave Flats offer parking?
No, 431 Agave Flats does not offer parking.
Does 431 Agave Flats have units with washers and dryers?
No, 431 Agave Flats does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 431 Agave Flats have a pool?
No, 431 Agave Flats does not have a pool.
Does 431 Agave Flats have accessible units?
No, 431 Agave Flats does not have accessible units.
Does 431 Agave Flats have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 431 Agave Flats has units with dishwashers.
Does 431 Agave Flats have units with air conditioning?
No, 431 Agave Flats does not have units with air conditioning.
