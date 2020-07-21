This home has 3 bedroom but the studio could be a forth and still room for an office. Carpet in the bedrooms only, the rest of the floors are hardwood. Stainless gas appliances in the kitchen which has granite counters. Big fenced backyard.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Does 431 Agave Flats have any available units?
431 Agave Flats doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 431 Agave Flats have?
Some of 431 Agave Flats's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 431 Agave Flats currently offering any rent specials?
431 Agave Flats is not currently offering any rent specials.