431 Agave Flats

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher stainless steel ice maker microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities

This home has 3 bedroom but the studio could be a forth and still room for an office. Carpet in the bedrooms only, the rest of the floors are hardwood. Stainless gas appliances in the kitchen which has granite counters. Big fenced backyard.