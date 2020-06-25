All apartments in New Braunfels
Last updated May 1 2020 at 4:06 AM

3912 Gentle Meadow

3912 Gentle Meadow · No Longer Available
Location

3912 Gentle Meadow, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
1/2 OFF FIRST FULL MONTHS RENT!!! Like new home with 9-ft ceilings, 17x17-in. tile flooring at entry, family room, kitchen, laundry room, butler's pantry and powder bath, study with double doors, wrought iron downstairs rail system, crown moulding, 42-in. upper kitchen cabinets, granite kitchen countertops, framed vanity mirror and 42-in. garden tub and shower at master bath, soft water loop, garage door opener with two transmitters, security system, and sprinklers. Please call or text agent for details 210-718-4687

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3912 Gentle Meadow have any available units?
3912 Gentle Meadow doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 3912 Gentle Meadow have?
Some of 3912 Gentle Meadow's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3912 Gentle Meadow currently offering any rent specials?
3912 Gentle Meadow is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3912 Gentle Meadow pet-friendly?
Yes, 3912 Gentle Meadow is pet friendly.
Does 3912 Gentle Meadow offer parking?
Yes, 3912 Gentle Meadow offers parking.
Does 3912 Gentle Meadow have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3912 Gentle Meadow does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3912 Gentle Meadow have a pool?
No, 3912 Gentle Meadow does not have a pool.
Does 3912 Gentle Meadow have accessible units?
No, 3912 Gentle Meadow does not have accessible units.
Does 3912 Gentle Meadow have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3912 Gentle Meadow has units with dishwashers.
Does 3912 Gentle Meadow have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3912 Gentle Meadow has units with air conditioning.
