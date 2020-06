Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets microwave bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully maintained home in the highly desired Magnolia Springs subdivision. This 3 bed, 2 bath home offers an open floor plan with natural lighting throughout. Master retreat features a walk in closet and spacious soaking tub, perfect for relaxing after a long day. Easy access to I-35 and just a short drive to various shopping and entertainment areas. Home is available for lease to purchase.