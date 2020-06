Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This home is at the end of a cul-de-sac on a quiet street with farmland on one side. With all the beautiful homes in this subdivision, you are going to love living here. Near to the city, but far enough away that you feel you have your own private community. Gorgeous granite kitchen overlooking the living area. 4 large bedrooms upstairs. Fantastic tiled shower in the master bathroom. Covered patio in the back yard. Come see this one before it's gone! Pets are case by case.