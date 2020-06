Amenities

Unit Amenities walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful well maintained home. This lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath home is for rent. The spacious living room is perfect for entertaining. The master bedroom features a large walk in closet with a lovely updated shower. The house is located on a corner lot and has a nice size backyard. Located close to shopping, easy access to I35.