Last updated March 27 2020 at 10:22 PM

3111 Douglas Fir Drive

3111 Douglas Fir Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3111 Douglas Fir Drive, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1366503

Fresh large 4plex unit ready to go! This unit underwent a recent flooring replacement, and turnover. Brand new carpet throughout makes this unit feel like brand new! Large layout with private fenced yard. This unit is large enough for a family and quaint enough for 1! Come see it now!
|Amenities: Attached 1 Car Garage,Blinds,Cats ok,Ceiling fans,Dishwasher,Disposal,Dogs ok,Fenced yard,Walk-in closet,Washer/ Dryer Hookups
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

