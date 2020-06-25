3111 Douglas Fir Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1366503



Fresh large 4plex unit ready to go! This unit underwent a recent flooring replacement, and turnover. Brand new carpet throughout makes this unit feel like brand new! Large layout with private fenced yard. This unit is large enough for a family and quaint enough for 1! Come see it now!

|Amenities: Attached 1 Car Garage,Blinds,Cats ok,Ceiling fans,Dishwasher,Disposal,Dogs ok,Fenced yard,Walk-in closet,Washer/ Dryer Hookups

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.